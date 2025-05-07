Caption Management LLC Invests $816,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 31,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3,471.4% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average is $28.83. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.