The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stake Lessened by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lovesac by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 82,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 919,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,749,000 after acquiring an additional 104,866 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 107,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 30,639 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,354,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth $3,722,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOVE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Lovesac from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lovesac from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.13 million, a P/E ratio of 61.25, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.48. The Lovesac Company has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $39.49.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.33. Lovesac had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $241.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

