5,100 Shares in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Purchased by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRVL. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 380.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in CorVel by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CorVel by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $111.00 on Wednesday. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $76.53 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.47 and a 200-day moving average of $115.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 10.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th.

Insider Activity at CorVel

In related news, Director Alan Hoops sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.39, for a total value of $1,187,178.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,811.07. The trade was a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $182,089.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,497.52. This trade represents a 8.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,723 shares of company stock worth $5,757,140. 47.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CorVel

(Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

