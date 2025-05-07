CastleKnight Management LP Acquires Shares of 28,600 NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NCR Voyix by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in NCR Voyix by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VYX opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52. NCR Voyix Co. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NCR Voyix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

