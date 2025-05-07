Caption Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 858.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on TENB shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tenable from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tenable from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Tenable from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tenable from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

Tenable Trading Down 0.4 %

Tenable stock opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.77 and a beta of 0.83. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $239.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tenable

In other news, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,341 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $53,049.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,482.96. This trade represents a 3.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 6,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $254,946.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,517.68. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,128 shares of company stock worth $539,256 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.