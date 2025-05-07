Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 379.13 ($5.06) and traded as high as GBX 405 ($5.41). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 404.99 ($5.41), with a volume of 1,046 shares traded.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 379.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 414.11. The firm has a market cap of £117.65 million, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Get Eagle Eye Solutions Group alerts:

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 5.62 ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eagle Eye Solutions Group had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 19.38%. Research analysts expect that Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc will post 12.1000003 EPS for the current year.

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group

Eagle Eye is a leading SaaS technology company transforming marketing by creating digital connections that enable personalised performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions and gift services.

Eagle Eye AIR enables the secure issuance and redemption of digital offers and rewards at scale, across multiple channels, enabling a single customer view.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.