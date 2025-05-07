B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and traded as low as $2.80. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 417,135 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

B. Riley Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52. The firm has a market cap of $87.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.45.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The asset manager reported ($4.97) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.31 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 48.04% and a negative return on equity of 236.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RILY. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 12.2% in the first quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 93,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 31,835 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 666,766.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 20,003 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

