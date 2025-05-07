Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and traded as low as $6.10. Impala Platinum shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 121,043 shares trading hands.

Impala Platinum Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

About Impala Platinum

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, concentrating, refining, and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products, as well as ruthenium, iridium, and gold. It has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe, as well as the Canadian Shield.

