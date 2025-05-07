U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.71 and traded as low as $20.64. U.S. Global Jets ETF shares last traded at $20.81, with a volume of 1,127,315 shares traded.
U.S. Global Jets ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $792.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Jets ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JETS. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,875,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,410,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,095,000. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 53,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter.
U.S. Global Jets ETF Company Profile
The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.
