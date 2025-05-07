MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.82 and traded as high as $12.85. MFS California Municipal Fund shares last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 10,500 shares trading hands.
MFS California Municipal Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.82.
MFS California Municipal Fund Company Profile
MFS California Municipal Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in debt securities the interest on which in the opinion of issuer counsel is exempt from federal regular income tax and California personal income tax.
