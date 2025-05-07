Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.61 and traded as high as $40.95. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $39.74, with a volume of 59,492 shares changing hands.

Tokio Marine Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -1.37.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

