Capital Advantage Inc. Takes $242,000 Position in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY)

Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Capital Advantage Inc. owned about 0.74% of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CALY. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 488.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 280.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CALY opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.29.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Profile

The BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (CALY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade Muni bonds issued in California while aiming for an effective portfolio duration equal to or less than 1.5 years.

