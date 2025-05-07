Caption Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. Caption Management LLC owned 0.06% of Bioventus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bioventus by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,852,000 after buying an additional 388,174 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Bioventus by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 884,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,289,000 after purchasing an additional 246,645 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Bioventus by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 732,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,540 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bioventus by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 601,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 90,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bioventus by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 45,182 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bioventus Trading Down 11.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BVS opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.95. Bioventus Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

In other news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 6,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $66,214.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,745.23. The trade was a 5.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 4,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $44,632.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,233.82. This trade represents a 3.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,208 shares of company stock valued at $226,138 in the last three months. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

