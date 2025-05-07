Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target Cut to $215.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $154.52 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $141.66 and a 12-month high of $191.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.22 by ($1.66). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $219,917.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,409.75. The trade was a 23.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $685,700.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,601.90. The trade was a 41.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,105 shares of company stock worth $6,722,463. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 830.3% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 62.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,126.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

