CaliberCos (CWD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect CaliberCos to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $6.97 million for the quarter.

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($2.00). CaliberCos had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.69 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect CaliberCos to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CaliberCos Price Performance

CWD opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 million, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of -0.45. CaliberCos has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10.

About CaliberCos

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.

