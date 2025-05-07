Caption Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Caption Management LLC lessened its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) by 79.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57,200 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 858.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

Insider Transactions at Applied Optoelectronics

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $46,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,157.86. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Down 3.5 %

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $773.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.55. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $100.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.92 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

