iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.94) per share and revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter.
iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.14. On average, analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
iTeos Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.39. iTeos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on iTeos Therapeutics
About iTeos Therapeutics
iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iTeos Therapeutics
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Mid-Cap Medical Stocks Outperforming the Market
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- The Top-Ranked Insider Buys From April by Market Cap
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Is Eli Lilly a Buy After Weak Earnings and CVS-Novo Partnership?
Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.