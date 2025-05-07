iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.94) per share and revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.14. On average, analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.39. iTeos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

