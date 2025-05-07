Ensysce Biosciences (ENSC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.02) per share for the quarter.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.16). Ensysce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 179.26% and a negative return on equity of 292.81%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. On average, analysts expect Ensysce Biosciences to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSC opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.09. Ensysce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $5.97.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

