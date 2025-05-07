Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect Moleculin Biotech to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.66.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Moleculin Biotech to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Maxim Group raised Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

About Moleculin Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.