Gray Television (GTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Gray Television to post earnings of ($0.48) per share and revenue of $772.71 million for the quarter. Gray Television has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.59. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.04 billion. Gray Television had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.69%. On average, analysts expect Gray Television to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gray Television Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $389.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Gray Television

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 9.61%.

In related news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,085.95. This represents a 22.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GTN. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Gray Television from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Gray Television from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Gray Television from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTN

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Articles

