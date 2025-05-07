Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.18.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $61.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.17.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 8,300 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $485,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,898. This trade represents a 34.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 11,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $639,261.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,976 shares of company stock worth $1,663,713. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 183,272.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,134 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5,565.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 875,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,038,000 after acquiring an additional 859,886 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,544,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,605,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,140,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

