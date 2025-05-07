Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.41.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $479.92 million, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.06.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $678.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.83 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 71.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

