Ancora Advisors LLC Takes $302,000 Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of eHealth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of eHealth by 104.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 24,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

eHealth Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. eHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $315.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.47 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. Analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

