Ancora Advisors LLC Has $195,000 Stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 2,013.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMRK. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 446.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $47.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.