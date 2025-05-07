Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires 100,000 Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,593,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $23,705,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 287.3% in the fourth quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 3,572,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7.59. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $429.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.58.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.10). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 226.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EYPT shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

