iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) Shares Acquired by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 513.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDU opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

