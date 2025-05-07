Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 6,404 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.59. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

