Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 466 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $107.39 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $132.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

