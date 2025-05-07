Ancora Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 25,000 The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTW. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 153,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 72,145 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.66.

Manitowoc Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:MTW opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $294.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.