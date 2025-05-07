Axa S.A. Buys 5,991 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.22% of Energizer worth $5,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 34,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 21,667 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at $553,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 5,308.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 89,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 88,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Energizer by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,695,000 after acquiring an additional 80,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Energizer from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Energizer Stock Down 7.9 %

Energizer stock opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $662.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.85 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 168.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. Energizer’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

