Ancora Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 22,020 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLDD. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 878.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Gunsten bought 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $30,031.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,532 shares in the company, valued at $476,873. This trade represents a 6.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $12.89.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $242.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.70 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

(Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.