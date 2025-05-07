Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 353.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $81.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.02. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $84.26.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
