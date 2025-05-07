iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USXF. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ USXF opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.33. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.