Aquatic Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 595,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after purchasing an additional 39,980 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,906,000 after buying an additional 46,273 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 375,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,569,000 after buying an additional 53,665 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,436,000 after buying an additional 22,195 shares during the period. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 223,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.47. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.54. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $201.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DFIN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $1,253,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,831,676.74. The trade was a 4.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $48,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,527.92. The trade was a 2.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

