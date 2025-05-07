Aquatic Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,188 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 805,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 374,213 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,255,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,102,000 after buying an additional 104,716 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 691.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 117,978 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 103,072 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 696,037 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 89,001 shares in the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

KALV stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KALV. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citizens Jmp upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen began coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 73,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $684,199.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,086,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,253,074.05. This represents a 1.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 5,104 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $50,121.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,356.10. The trade was a 1.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 202,786 shares of company stock worth $1,880,511 and sold 17,292 shares worth $184,625. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

