Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Sells $1,232,150.58 in Stock

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) Director Michael E. Scheopner sold 41,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,232,150.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,283.16. This represents a 33.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $164.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.48 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 14.51%.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LARK. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 23,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Featured Stories

