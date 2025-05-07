20,355 Shares in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Bought by Aquatic Capital Management LLC

Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RXT. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 22,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark A. Marino sold 94,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $221,296.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,995,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,377.22. This trade represents a 4.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amar Maletira sold 521,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $975,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,368,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,168,773.36. This trade represents a 10.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,154,204 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,960. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $327.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $3.41.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $685.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.85 million.

Rackspace Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.