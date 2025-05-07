Joo Mi Kim Sells 1,018 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $129,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,791,610. The trade was a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joo Mi Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Qualys alerts:

On Wednesday, April 9th, Joo Mi Kim sold 1,358 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $169,573.46.

On Monday, April 7th, Joo Mi Kim sold 162 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $19,446.48.

On Thursday, February 13th, Joo Mi Kim sold 4,542 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $636,243.36.

On Monday, February 10th, Joo Mi Kim sold 4,487 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $628,180.00.

Qualys Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $126.82 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.61 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Qualys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Qualys by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Qualys by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Qualys from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on QLYS

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.