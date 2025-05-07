FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Spin Master Issued By Cormark

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spin Master in a research note issued on Friday, May 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.43 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.48. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TOY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$34.13.

Spin Master Stock Down 0.6 %

TSE TOY opened at C$22.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$20.97 and a 52 week high of C$35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.20.

Spin Master Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Spin Master’s payout ratio is 113.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Jennifer Susan Dodge sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.34, for a total value of C$31,898.15. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

