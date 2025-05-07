FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Generac Issued By William Blair

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Generac in a report issued on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $8.78 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.86. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $8.00 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GNRC. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $113.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.17 and its 200-day moving average is $148.87. Generac has a 12-month low of $99.50 and a 12-month high of $195.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $942.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Generac by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Generac by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Generac by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

