Aquatic Capital Management LLC Takes $47,000 Position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Anterix by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, ClearAlpha Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Anterix from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of ATEX opened at $29.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.35. Anterix Inc. has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $42.91. The company has a market capitalization of $544.12 million, a P/E ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

