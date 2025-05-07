Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Price Performance

Digital Ally stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $249,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38. Digital Ally has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $65.80.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digital Ally stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 336,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 6.09% of Digital Ally at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.