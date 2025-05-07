Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HBIO. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harvard Bioscience

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Harvard Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBIO. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 35.5% in the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 3,387,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 887,355 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,965,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 513,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 19,972 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 200,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 285.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 84,090 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harvard Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.