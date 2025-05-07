Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Health Trends Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Natural Health Trends stock opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09. Natural Health Trends has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $56.07 million, a P/E ratio of 81.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $10.74 million during the quarter.

Natural Health Trends Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,600.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Natural Health Trends by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

Further Reading

