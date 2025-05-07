StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $144.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.25 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 14,500 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $294,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,939.24. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Premier Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,241,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,138,000 after purchasing an additional 78,381 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,842,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,847,000 after buying an additional 74,644 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,246,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,990,000 after buying an additional 241,881 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,467,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,464,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,215,000 after acquiring an additional 37,267 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.