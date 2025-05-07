Aquatic Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,439 James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in James River Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in James River Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in James River Group by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get James River Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JRVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of James River Group in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of James River Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of James River Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Compass Point decreased their price target on James River Group from $7.75 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

James River Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $220.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). James River Group had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $172.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

James River Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.38%.

James River Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.