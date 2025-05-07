Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Trading Up 1.7 %

Trio-Tech International stock opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 million, a PE ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $7.88.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Trio-Tech International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.87% of Trio-Tech International worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.