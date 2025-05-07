Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Danaos in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Danaos alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaos

Danaos Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DAC opened at $80.84 on Tuesday. Danaos has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $98.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The shipping company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.02). Danaos had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 49.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaos will post 29.21 EPS for the current year.

Danaos announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 14th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Danaos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Danaos by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,135 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 256.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaos by 7.9% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Danaos by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaos

(Get Free Report)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.