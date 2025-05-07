Aquatic Capital Management LLC Sells 2,748 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 336.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 53,961 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 13.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,942,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,194,000 after acquiring an additional 359,083 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 50,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,451 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,671.40. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $120,693.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,738.98. This represents a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,816 shares of company stock valued at $543,144. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.28.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.45%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

