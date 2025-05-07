Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $107.52 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $132.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.12. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.36 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total transaction of $206,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,760.04. This represents a 31.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eduardo Bernal Acebedo sold 19,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $2,155,077.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,333.42. The trade was a 49.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 535.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 71.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Stories

